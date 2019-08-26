Icm Asset Management Boosted By $663,130 Its Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Position; SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Icm Asset Management Inc increased Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) stake by 27.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Icm Asset Management Inc acquired 51,010 shares as Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Icm Asset Management Inc holds 237,730 shares with $3.30M value, up from 186,720 last quarter. Modine Manufacturing Co. now has $503.92M valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 374,141 shares traded or 39.85% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73

Among 6 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $22 lowest target. $32.57’s average target is 6.37% above currents $30.62 stock price. SeaWorld had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 21. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 28 by FBR Capital. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rating on Thursday, February 28. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $37 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of SEAS in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. See SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $31.0000 39.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $34 Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $21 New Target: $22 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35 New Target: $37 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity. On Friday, March 22 Appel Dennis P bought $44,488 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 3,180 shares.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post-earnings slide for Modine Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Modine to Sell Stake in Nikkei Heat Exchanger Company Joint Venture – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 1.02M were reported by State Street. Cubic Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.1% or 23,850 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 37,725 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 686,405 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 461,044 shares. 59,500 were reported by Renaissance Ltd Liability Company. 594,531 were reported by D E Shaw And. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 335,520 shares stake. Invesco holds 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 160,839 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 951,000 shares. James Rech has 34,750 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc accumulated 22,990 shares. Moreover, Amer Int Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Johnson Fincl Gru invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In-park spending boosts SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “SeaWorld Turns to Thrill Rides to Keep the Good Times Rolling – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SeaWorld Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 37.07 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.33 million shares traded or 28.79% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or