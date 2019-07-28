iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) and Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT). The two are both Marketing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 4 1.25 N/A -0.31 0.00 Outfront Media Inc. 24 2.34 N/A 0.77 33.23

Table 1 demonstrates iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and Outfront Media Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and Outfront Media Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.00% -28.8% -16.6% Outfront Media Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Outfront Media Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outfront Media Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and Outfront Media Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Outfront Media Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Outfront Media Inc. is $28, which is potential 3.13% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares and 95.9% of Outfront Media Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.48% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, Outfront Media Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.52% -0.76% -28.7% 5.12% -48.34% 15.73% Outfront Media Inc. 3.16% 6.52% 21.73% 22.61% 28.09% 40.67%

For the past year iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was less bullish than Outfront Media Inc.

Summary

Outfront Media Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing, as well as technology development services. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada. The company also offers value-added services, such as pre-campaign category research, consumer insights, creative design support, print production, and post-campaign tracking and analytics. It primarily serves the retail, television, and healthcare/pharmaceutical industries. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as CBS Outdoor Americas Inc. and changed its name to OUTFRONT Media Inc. in November 2014. OUTFRONT Media Inc. is based in New York, New York.