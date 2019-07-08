Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake Held by Nine Masts Capital Ltd; Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose While Fruth Investment Management Trimmed by $451,400 Its Stake

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.20 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 3.71 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 02/04/2018 – INDIA FEDERAL POLICE HASN’T SOUGHT REPLY FROM ICICI’S KOCHHAR; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24,953 shares to 8,047 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 208,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,946 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 29.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

