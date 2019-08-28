Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose While Tt International Has Raised by $20.84 Million Its Stake; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $304,200 as Valuation Rose

Tt International increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.87M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75M, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 6.72 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $594.13. About 507,733 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.86% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jane Street Limited Liability accumulated 21,057 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stephens Invest Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 94,304 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr owns 95 shares. Cap World Invsts accumulated 0.21% or 1.70M shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) stated it has 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 92 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 81,897 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Hanson Mcclain holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 129 shares. 510 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 17,420 shares to 128,260 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 126,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 6,000 shares to 25,953 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 22,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,006 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).