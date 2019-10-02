Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose While Adi Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Value Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $45.81 Million

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 2.64M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 416,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.84M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 285,426 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 75,000 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $75.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp (Put) by 3.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

