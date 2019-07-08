Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Tt International Increased Its Stake by $20.84 Million as Valuation Rose; Banbury Partners Increases Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO)

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $334.14. About 144,316 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Tt International increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.87M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75 million, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 2.11 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOVT NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WAS NOT ABLE TO ATTEND MONDAY’S MEETING; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,929 shares to 20,453 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,625 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management owns 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww owns 2,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 600 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 2,177 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 70 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 4,815 shares in its portfolio. 14,500 were reported by Profit Investment Limited Liability Company. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Element Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 5,201 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 565 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 0.16% or 177,522 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Llc has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 33,672 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability reported 2,900 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares to 581,728 shares, valued at $23.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,919 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $8.19 million activity. $1.91 million worth of stock was sold by Wells Stuart on Tuesday, January 22. 5,000 shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot, worth $1.15M on Monday, February 4. Wehmann James M also sold $1.15 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Leonard Michael S sold $470,767.