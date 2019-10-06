Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Scotia Capital Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Bluespruce Investments LP Increases Position in Agilent Technologies (A)

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 73.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.61M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 1.22 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 176,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 122,456 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 299,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.60M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES IPO PRICE BAND SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $582.86M for 16.18 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loop Inds Inc by 46,784 shares to 164,299 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).