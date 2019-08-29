Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Lifted Its Stake by $2.11 Million; Enterprise Financial Services Cut Stake in Red Hat (RHT) as Share Value Were Volatile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company's stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 3.70 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Fina (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 207,078 shares to 563,235 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotec (XBI) by 19,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares High Di (HDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 202,896 shares. 208,444 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. Allstate holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,801 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity holds 0.14% or 133,218 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 47,517 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.00M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 1St Source State Bank accumulated 12,464 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 50 shares. Cordasco Network invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.03% or 3,130 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 169 shares. 295,449 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com. 8,065 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Advsrs.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.