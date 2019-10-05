Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose; Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted Iamgold (IAG) Position by $29.04 Million

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.60 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: INR7.9B THREE JEWELRY SECTOR ACCOUNTS CLASSIFIED FRAUD; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 9.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 38.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.14M, up from 28.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 2.33 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 140,565 shares to 179,408 shares, valued at $44.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 139,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,660 shares, and cut its stake in American National (NASDAQ:ANAT).

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $138.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 88,496 shares to 643,638 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 16,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $582.86 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

