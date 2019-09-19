Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Cut Its Position by $5.67 Million; Amyris (AMRS) Share Value Declined While Tanaka Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $591,198

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 6.19M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 03/04/2018 – Times of India: Explain ‘funds from Mauritius’, income tax department tells ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 403,793 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 21/05/2018 – BioDisrupt, Amyris Annual Investor Conference Provides Close-up of Technology & Strategy; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – AMYRIS HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 8.9% STAKE INCLUDING WARRANT; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Amyris Collaborates with Firmenich to Develop Disruptive Bio-Based Fragrance lngredient; 15/03/2018 – Amyris Sees FY18 Rev $185M-$195M; 17/05/2018 – Biossance Launches Mobile Interactive Clean Beauty Consumer Experience; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $595.66 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $138.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,460 shares to 49,279 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 16,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).