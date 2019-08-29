Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Js Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.64 Million as Stock Rose; National Asset Management Holds Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 4.60 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 23,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $221.95. About 2.94M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24,611 shares to 25,576 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 27,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,192 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.55 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,000 shares. 3,669 are owned by Staley Capital Advisers. Trustco Retail Bank N Y holds 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,900 shares. Omers Administration reported 5,800 shares. Drexel Morgan And Company stated it has 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corp owns 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,800 shares. Headinvest Lc reported 2,821 shares. Strs Ohio has 951,284 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Com has 0.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,222 shares. California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.48% or 81,616 shares. Sabal Tru reported 2.56% stake. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,029 shares.