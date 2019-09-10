Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Increased Stake by $72.63 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Cut Position in General Mills (GIS) by $68.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 14.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 4.53M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 1,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 20,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05B, down from 21,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 5.81 million shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $454.88 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Prtnrs Lc has 0.66% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). De Burlo holds 0.19% or 18,050 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 28,000 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 471 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Inc reported 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 18,400 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 75,868 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 594,831 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Advsr. 61,600 were reported by Intact Investment Mngmt. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 91,617 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Company owns 13,266 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.21% or 121,630 shares. Lvm Mi has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,454 shares. 27,820 are owned by White Pine Capital Ltd Llc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,630 shares to 104,170 shares, valued at $6.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealthcare Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 94,312 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $175.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,747 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

