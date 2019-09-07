Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.92 Million; Jfs Wealth Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Upped by $491,556

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 61.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 174,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 109,485 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 284,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.68M shares traded or 30.32% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/04/2018 – ICICI: NO MATTER NEEDS TO BE REPORTED UNDER REGULATION 30; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RESPONDED TO SEBI FOR CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 01/04/2018 – Gulf News Business: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7,336 shares to 235,621 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 828,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $622.97M for 15.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,486 shares to 29,286 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 10,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,430 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.