Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Has Lifted Position by $5.66 Million as Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Lowered by $432,054 Its Position

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.24 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 31/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – ICICI: NO MATTER NEEDS TO BE REPORTED UNDER REGULATION 30; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table)

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,260 shares to 65,733 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 131,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,010 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,622 shares to 81,924 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 42,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 194,960 were reported by Clal Insurance Enterp. Amer Century invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company reported 1,193 shares. 11,248 are held by Guardian. Essex Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 73 shares. 275,567 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Ltd Co. Wesbanco Retail Bank stated it has 90,780 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com holds 221,376 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 467,958 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bank. Cohen Cap has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Research holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 850 shares. Parsec Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 2,832 shares. White Pine Capital Lc reported 2,705 shares stake. Brookstone Management has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 2,814 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.