Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Boosted Position by $5.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Swedbank Maintains Holding in Verizon Communic (VZ)

Swedbank increased its stake in Verizon Communic (VZ) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.06M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Verizon Communic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 3.90 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 1.59 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,013 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $136.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 360,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP).

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares to 643,653 shares, valued at $40.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,691 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.