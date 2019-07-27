Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Value Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $1.19 Million; Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Upped Position

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 691,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, up from 685,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 908,913 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 108,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.12M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 28/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank preparing plan that includes more disclosures related to allegations against CEO – Mint; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SHARE OF EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON IN SECTOR BELOW 10%; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 66,880 shares to 403,860 shares, valued at $56.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.027 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Selected as New Service Provider for Baptist Health Care Retirement Savings Program – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.