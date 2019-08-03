Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose While Tt International Raised Its Holding; Marshfield Associates Trimmed Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 1,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 226,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.89M, down from 227,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $792.21. About 390,333 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 2,433 shares. 10,289 are held by South Texas Money Ltd. Nomura invested in 0.05% or 15,376 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 53,672 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 611 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 21,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Lc invested in 341 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 716,351 shares. Ls Inv Lc has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 70 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Castleark Limited Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hitchwood Management Lp stated it has 153,000 shares. 112 are owned by Advisory Ser Net Limited Co.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 63.89 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11.

