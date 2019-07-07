Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Its Holding; Archon Capital Management Stake in Zix (ZIXI) Has Decreased by $5.86 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.46M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 526,247 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 34.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 34,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 911,244 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 10,588 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 25,045 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 34,811 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 28,116 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). State Street Corp accumulated 1.24M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 6,928 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 281,150 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 369,128 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 2.54M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 188,272 shares in its portfolio.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 18,210 shares to 2,790 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 76,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,616 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.