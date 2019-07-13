Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position Held by New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc; Oxbow Advisors Boosted Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 64,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,778 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 74,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,035 shares to 17,274 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 181,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.