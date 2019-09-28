Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Value Rose While New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Decreased Its Position; S Muoio & Company Increases Position in Kar Auction Services (KAR)

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 1504.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 116,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 123,877 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 7,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 1.54M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.09 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank board awaits RBI signal before deciding Chanda Kochhar’s future – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 56,168 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 99 shares. 34 were accumulated by Motco. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd reported 17,132 shares stake. Principal Fin Grp has 1.96M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison And Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.35% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 80,565 shares. 236,316 were reported by Washington Communications. Comerica Comml Bank owns 191,031 shares. 9,130 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsr. Provident Investment Mngmt reported 2.14% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Carlson Capital Lp holds 449,420 shares. Sei reported 132,507 shares stake. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,510 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 6 shares.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $138.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 88,496 shares to 643,638 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 23,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $583.75 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.