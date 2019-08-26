Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Valuation Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Its Holding; Benin Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake as Market Value Rose

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 967,233 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 6.25 million shares traded or 1.96% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Corporation has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pacific Invest Mgmt Company reported 1.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Intersect Cap Limited holds 4,763 shares. Vantage Prns Ltd Liability reported 85,491 shares. John G Ullman Associates Inc has 3,510 shares. Corda Investment Management Lc holds 3.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 254,386 shares. Carlson Mngmt reported 5,410 shares. Mathes Inc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 28,845 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability invested in 49,020 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 9,669 shares. Villere St Denis J And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 5,628 shares. Personal Advsrs Corp has 101,640 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fulton Bank Na owns 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,802 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 126,430 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.11 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.