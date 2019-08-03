Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Valuation Rose While Bloom Tree Partners Boosted Holding by $5.66 Million; Nokia (NOK) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Stake by $373,400 as Share Price Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 8.72 million shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 06/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday; CEO loan issue may come up’

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 17.56 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp: Reddy and Current IP/Optical Networks President Alwan Will Split Responsibilities; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%; 10/04/2018 – Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airborne broadband system, Bloomberg reports; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares to 135,460 shares, valued at $33.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,478 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $340.67M for 22.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.