Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Tt International Boosted Its Position by $20.84 Million; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Select Equity Group LP Decreased Its Position by $149.29 Million

Tt International increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.87M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75M, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.88 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 5,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51 billion, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 3.65M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,051 shares to 184,256 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,747 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

