Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.30 Million; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose, Holder 13D Management Has Lowered Position by $2.45 Million

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 2.55M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 427,753 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 59,593 shares. Hrt Financial Limited has 9,964 shares. Hl Finance Service Ltd Liability accumulated 9,168 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 5.88 million are held by Harvest Fund Ltd Liability. Savings Bank owns 3,113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,056 shares. 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 276,512 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 5.35M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,660 shares. Freshford Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 10.6% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 809,165 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Axa holds 58,334 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares to 255,588 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.