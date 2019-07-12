Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Seatown Holdings Cut Its Position by $3.30 Million as Shares Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Has Trimmed Its Position

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 2.01M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia; 07/05/2018 – ICICI’s Bad-Loan Ratio Is Highest Among Top India Lenders (Video); 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 2,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,159 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, down from 132,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $173.79. About 925,386 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 19.31 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 0.2% stake. Greystone Managed reported 68,778 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Everett Harris And Com Ca has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,897 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 59,804 shares. Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,579 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 435,744 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc Ltd holds 0.06% or 193,972 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 9,070 shares. Force Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,132 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,500 shares. Barr E S And owns 1,210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 8,364 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $580.76M for 17.06 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

