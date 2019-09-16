Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Samlyn Capital Raised Position; As Cytosorbents (CTSO) Stock Price Declined, Avenir Raised by $348,360 Its Holding

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 109,932 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 8.17M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.81M, up from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 5.89 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS ITS CREDIT APPROVAL PROCESSES ARE ROBUST

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 175,377 shares to 564,782 shares, valued at $45.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 309,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,197 shares to 281,263 shares, valued at $43.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 207,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy And Assocs has 0.01% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 13,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.01% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 2,930 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Mariner holds 15,515 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). 69 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Citigroup has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). D E Shaw Com stated it has 24,860 shares. Cwm Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 362 shares. 354,447 are held by Northern. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 327,636 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,395 activity.