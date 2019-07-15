Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped Its Stake by $3.45 Million as Share Price Rose; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Schulhoff & Co Has Upped Its Position by $956,940

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 2.41 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 2.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.67M shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 145,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,433 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Counsel Adv owns 49,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc reported 19,708 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 1,108 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Limited Liability (Wy) has 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4,891 were accumulated by Overbrook Mngmt. Fiera reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Strategic Fincl Services Incorporated has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advisory Services Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Exane Derivatives reported 1,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,188 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited owns 36,968 shares. 10,179 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 50,654 shares.