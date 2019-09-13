Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Cut Position by $5.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) by $465,000

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.51 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 42,246 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 10/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Monthly Report; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 22/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Notice of AGM; 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 26/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Conversion of Securities

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $54.55 million for 4.57 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Bailard holds 37,000 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Co holds 16,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ellington Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 113,804 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 11.13 million shares. 2,677 are owned by Mutual Of America Ltd Llc. New York-based Allen Inv Management has invested 0.04% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 107,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 472,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 67,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,535 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $138.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 23,980 shares to 135,485 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 88,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $577.95 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.