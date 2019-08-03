Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Js Capital Management Decreased Holding; Norris Perne & French Llp Lowered Hubspot Com (HUBS) Holding by $1.19 Million as Share Price Declined

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 8.72 million shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc Com (HUBS) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 7,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 51,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 58,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.04. About 474,764 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Stockhouse.com published article titled: “ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report in Form 20-F – Stockhouse”, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has 6 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability stated it has 5,163 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 5,476 shares stake. Spark Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.24% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.02% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 3,070 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Communications has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 1,311 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 51,752 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 53,019 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 108,020 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 16,984 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability invested in 1.29% or 105,891 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company invested in 443,838 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

