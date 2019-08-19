Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Johnston Asset Management Raised Holding; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position by $2.22 Million; Stock Price Declined

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 14.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.94M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10,715 shares to 466,789 shares, valued at $22.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 86,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).