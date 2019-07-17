Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Atlanta Capital Group Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $401,814

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 2,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 7,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.48. About 1.20 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.42 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.23 million, down from 7.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 1.93 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOVT NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WAS NOT ABLE TO ATTEND MONDAY’S MEETING; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 90,368 shares to 332,756 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 30,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $586.19M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Management accumulated 77,948 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company reported 288,620 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors holds 2.18% or 25,832 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Inc holds 0.01% or 311 shares. Cookson Peirce owns 33,345 shares. Haverford Com reported 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 8,107 are owned by Sns Financial Gru Limited Liability Company. The Texas-based Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tekla Capital Management Lc has invested 5.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Ltd has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fca Corp Tx holds 17,745 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 8,550 were reported by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv. 2,046 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Carret Asset Mgmt invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.36 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 9,740 shares to 43,270 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).