Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Cam Group Holding A Lowered Stake by $779,664 as Market Value Rose; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 64,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.66 million, down from 5.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.60M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 01/04/2018 – Gulf News Business: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 112,538 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65M, down from 116,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69 million shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dex Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 95,000 shares to 121,949 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $582.86 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

