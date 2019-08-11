Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Cut Holding by $5.40 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.90M, down from 22.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.07 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank board awaits RBI signal before deciding Chanda Kochhar’s future – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 53,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 281,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50 million, down from 334,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc

