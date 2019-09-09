Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Decreased Its Position by $43.97 Million; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Value Rose While North Run Capital LP Decreased Its Position by $2.34 Million

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 175,343 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 4.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 174,568 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.80 million shares traded or 31.82% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $622.97M for 15.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 224,155 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $77.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Renal Associates Ho by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $8.89M for 9.77 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.