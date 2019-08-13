Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $50.07 Million; As Netapp (NTAP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Lowered by $495,282 Its Position

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 12.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.03 million, down from 16.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 2.68M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK EXTENDED 32.5B RUPEES FACILITY TO VIDEOCON; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 95.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 7,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 7,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 1.81 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,450 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 9,205 shares to 9,917 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.