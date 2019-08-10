Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Position Maintained by Ashmore Group Plc; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stake by $6.27 Million; Valuation Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 696,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 6.67 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.43M, up from 5.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94 million, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.07 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 274,909 are owned by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 14,434 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 194,077 shares. Brinker has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Citigroup holds 342,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 22,097 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rbf Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 93,447 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability owns 46,651 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 909,212 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Company has 1.27% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 1.42% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Putnam Investments Lc stated it has 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cousins Properties And TIER REIT Announce Special Meetings Of Stockholders To Vote On Merger – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 1.14M shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $22.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comp Brasil De Distr (NYSE:CBD) by 14,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,508 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.