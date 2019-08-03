Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holding Has Raised by Ashmore Group Plc; Slate Path Capital LP Has Raised Its Zillow Group (Z) Holding by $3.37 Million; Share Value Rose

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94 million, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 8.72M shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 1.87M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zillow Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:Z – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top E-commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hemp, Inc. Announces Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Signs Bill Decriminalizing Hemp and CBD Products – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, Z, THC – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.