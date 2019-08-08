Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holding Boosted by Ashmore Group Plc; Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $966,576 as Stock Price Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $117.1. About 3.96M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94M, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 7.15 million shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 393,352 shares to 991,698 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,582 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares to 42,008 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).