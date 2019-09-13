Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Peak Asset Management Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $387,945 as Valuation Rose

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 145,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 368,156 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, down from 514,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 3.69 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK EXTENDED 32.5B RUPEES FACILITY TO VIDEOCON; 14/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities IPO seeks up to $620 mln, adding to a busy March; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $120.11. About 10.67M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp (NYSE:GME) by 1.01 million shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 11,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ICICI Bank (IBN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.1% – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Might September Exceed Expectations? – Forbes” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $577.45 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Invest stated it has 243,248 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co holds 0.92% or 905,432 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl has 4.05 million shares. 2,000 are owned by Garde Capital Inc. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust stated it has 4.70 million shares or 8.16% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 60,056 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Llc has 5,197 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.04% or 193,635 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has invested 1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 131,123 were reported by Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 91,079 shares. 55,265 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. 12,900 are held by Regal Invest Limited Liability. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,021 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.