Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Position; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Rose While Water Island Capital Has Lifted Its Position

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.77. About 243,028 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 906,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.19 million, up from 9.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 658,861 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 01/04/2018 – Gulf News Business: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. 519 shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew, worth $94,117.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alphaone Svcs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Leavell Investment Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 38,128 were reported by Cibc World Incorporated. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Keybank National Association Oh reported 208,375 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 3,066 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,584 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 11,339 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Com holds 95,200 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,885 are held by Main Street Research. Moreover, At National Bank has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company reported 4,820 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,944 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (Prn) by 42.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.