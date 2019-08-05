Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Increased Position by $13.94 Million as Share Price Rose; Rr Advisors Lifted Position in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) as Stock Value Declined

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94M, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 3.62M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 690,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $974.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 4.32 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.03% or 59,400 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 0.11% or 537,932 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division invested 0.08% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Envestnet Asset Management owns 387,011 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has 298,000 shares. 1.30M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Point72 Asset LP reported 212,820 shares. Arosa Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.41% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Aperio Gru Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 274,188 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 72,256 shares. Shine Investment Advisory owns 575 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 2.82 million shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 154,724 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 33,613 shares in its portfolio.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).

