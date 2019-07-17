Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Boosted Position; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Valuation Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Raised Stake by $700,680

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94M, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 1.80M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 3.93 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54,621 shares to 400 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc by 54,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.