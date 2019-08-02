Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Stock Price Rose While Capital International Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.06 Million; As Huntsman (HUN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Stake

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 641,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 63,795 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 20,915 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 56,093 shares to 737,896 shares, valued at $49.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 48,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 800 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated has 0.59% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 351,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd has invested 0.27% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 19,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp reported 390,974 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 377,718 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.26 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Management Limited accumulated 3.59 million shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,917 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 590,378 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 529,624 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech holds 0% or 20,271 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc Cl A by 1,310 shares to 6,620 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).