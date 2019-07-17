Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Shareholder Capital International Sarl Lowered Its Holding by $1.90 Million; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Boston Properties (BXP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 49,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $131.42. About 301,481 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 172,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 644,470 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, down from 817,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,667 shares to 65,642 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,856 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt stated it has 13,400 shares. 2 were reported by Washington Trust Commercial Bank. Amp Cap Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 330,231 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc owns 4,092 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement invested 0.11% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 235,554 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Service reported 24 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 36,830 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1.43M shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 16,270 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 152,925 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 3 shares.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $585.94 million for 17.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.