Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Holder Thomas White International LTD Cut Stake by $3.51 Million as Share Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Rdl Financial Increased by $396,325 Its Position

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 319,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 685,033 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 1.88M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $208.82. About 1.80M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Advisors holds 0.83% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invs has 1.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Culbertson A N & has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.82% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,434 shares. Groesbeck Nj has 1,794 shares. One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 17,332 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 213,362 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 24,564 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 5,800 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1.74 million were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Sadoff Investment Management Limited invested in 327,710 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parkside Natl Bank Trust stated it has 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,633 shares.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geely Automobile Hldgs Ltd Adr by 11,899 shares to 60,718 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of China Adr (BACHY) by 56,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,108 shares, and has risen its stake in China Pete And Chem Corp Adr (NYSE:SNP).