ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

We are contrasting ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank Limited 11 0.21 3.21B 0.28 43.45 Banco Santander-Chile 28 1.84 154.62M 1.73 16.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ICICI Bank Limited and Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ICICI Bank Limited. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ICICI Bank Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Banco Santander-Chile.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank Limited 28,133,216,476.77% 0% 0% Banco Santander-Chile 544,628,390.28% 17.9% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that ICICI Bank Limited is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Banco Santander-Chile on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

ICICI Bank Limited and Banco Santander-Chile Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Banco Santander-Chile 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Banco Santander-Chile’s potential upside is 4.71% and its consensus target price is $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.9% of ICICI Bank Limited shares and 15.5% of Banco Santander-Chile shares. 62.4% are ICICI Bank Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICICI Bank Limited 4.18% -3.33% 7.11% 15.3% 38.59% 18.66% Banco Santander-Chile -2.13% -3.37% 5.19% -9.32% -11.48% -3.04%

For the past year ICICI Bank Limited had bullish trend while Banco Santander-Chile had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Banco Santander-Chile beats ICICI Bank Limited.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a network of 4,850 branches and 13,882 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.