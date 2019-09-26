ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Reaches $12.74 After 7.00% Up Move; Lyrical Asset Management LP Lifted Tenneco Class A (TEN) Position By $365,277

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 2.56 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executiveThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $40.91B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $13.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IBN worth $2.86B more.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 33,207 shares as Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN)’s stock declined 57.50%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 2.59M shares with $28.71 million value, up from 2.56M last quarter. Tenneco Inc. Class A now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 58,797 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Announces Reporting Segment Changes; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER CONSISTS OF $1.0 BLN TERM LOAN A, $2.4 BLN TERM LOAN B & $1.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE INDEPENDENT COS. W/ PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. $566,280 worth of stock was bought by Hollar Jason M. on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600. Shares for $92,600 were bought by LETHAM DENNIS J on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TEN Announces Private Placement of $35 Million of Series G Redeemable Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenneco: A Spin-Off Is Not The Only Way Out – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $28 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is -3.61% below currents $12.45 stock price. Tenneco had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 1. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. UBS maintained the shares of TEN in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Owens (NYSE:OI) stake by 148,040 shares to 5.72M valued at $98.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) stake by 26,844 shares and now owns 5.16 million shares. Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 1,951 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 13,525 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Citigroup owns 255,591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 247,777 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 76,769 shares. 7,393 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 10,003 shares. 237,410 are owned by D E Shaw. Towle And owns 2.39M shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Whitebox Lc has 0.11% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 81,498 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.01% or 865,089 shares.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palomar Holdings leads financial gainers, Ashford and Yirendai among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $577.99 million for 17.69 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.91 billion. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others divisions. It has a 36.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.