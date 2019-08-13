ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Reaches $11.55 After 7.00% Down Move; Federal Signal Has 1.12 Sentiment

Federal Signal Corp (FSS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 91 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 81 decreased and sold holdings in Federal Signal Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 52.64 million shares, up from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Federal Signal Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 62 Increased: 55 New Position: 36.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.89 billion. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others divisions. It has a 33.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. It has a 18.02 P/E ratio. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation for 1.38 million shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 531,384 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 1.7% invested in the company for 662,000 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 81,433 shares.