ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Reaches $11.53 After 3.00% Down Move; Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Shorts Lowered By 8.26%

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 2.58 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 14/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities IPO seeks up to $620 mln, adding to a busy March; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40BThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $37.62 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $11.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IBN worth $1.13B less.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) had a decrease of 8.26% in short interest. RVLT’s SI was 984,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.26% from 1.07 million shares previously. With 1.00 million avg volume, 1 days are for Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT)’s short sellers to cover RVLT’s short positions. The SI to Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc’s float is 8.54%. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.0106 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2125. About 2,190 shares traded. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) has declined 90.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RVLT News: 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs Sees 2Q Rev $40M-$43M; 08/03/2018 – REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 32% – 33% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 8% – 10% RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 1Q Rev $33.7M; 08/03/2018 – REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC RVLT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $175 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Revolution Lighting Technologies Launches Next Generation of Industry-Leading LED Lighting Technology Solutions; 06/03/2018 GB Energie LED Partners with RC Energy Group to Provide Financing for the Acquisition and Installation of LED Lighting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Revolution Lighting Technologies I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVLT); 08/03/2018 – Revolution Lighting Techs 4Q Loss/Shr $2.17

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, markets, and sells light emitting diode lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.00 million. The firm offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications.

