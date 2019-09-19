ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Reaches $10.77 After 9.00% Down Move; Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Has 0.82 Sentiment

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 3.98 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $35.62 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $9.80 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IBN worth $3.21 billion less.

Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc (DTF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 9 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 11 sold and decreased positions in Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.87 million shares, up from 2.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $595.39M for 14.96 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.62 billion. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others divisions. It has a 30.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 9,752 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.